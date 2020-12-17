There are those who may be wondering just how much the state cares about the physical and mental health of children. A little? A lot?
The answer closest to being correct might be “not enough” if the state has been waiting around for federal funds to test the safety of drinking water in public schools and child care facilities in its 159 counties. It was announced this week that the state will begin sampling the water consumed by students and younger children at these facilities for the one element they should have checked for years and decades ago: lead.
It’s not an uncommon element in drinking water. Just ask the individuals and families in Flint, Mich., or in any of the other hundreds of sites across the nation where testing isolated the dangerous presence of lead in water. Old pipes and other plumbing fixtures are its most common sources.
Lead can cause serious harm to everyone who consumes it, and it’s even more dangerous to children. In youth, it can cause brain and nervous system damage and slow their growth and development. Learning and behavioral problems, as well as hearing and speech issues, are other problems that have been associated with lead in water.
The Georgia Board of Education is only now getting around to begin testing the water consumed in schools and child care facilities. It is not launching the statewide project on its own dime. A federal grant in the amount of $980,000 is underwriting the project.
And what a mammoth job it will be. A private company has been contracted to test all sources of drinking water in the state’s 800 public schools. With an estimated 40 faucets at each school, the company will be tasked with sampling water from 32,000 faucets.
Officials even have an estimate on the number of faucets they anticipate will spew out water containing potentially harmful levels of lead. They estimate about 2.5 percent of them will, all of which will be retested before corrected.
Older facilities and those facilitating children 6 years of age and younger will be among the first to be tested and for good reason. The younger the child, the greater the detrimental impact. Schools serving mostly low income communities also will be at the head of the testing list.
It will be a school system’s responsibility to clear up any problems that are identified.
The state board would have initiated the project earlier but opted to put it on hold following the COVID-19 outbreak. How nice and convenient it would have been for all involved had testing been conducted during the months children were not in school.