Human cruelty and injustice that darkened the soul of the nation through much of the 19th century and throughout much of its early history resurfaced close to home recently. It resurfaced in the farm fields of South Georgia.
The offense against humanity was the modern-day enslavement of citizens of Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala who were brought to this state under false pretenses but under a legitimate H-2A work visa. Told they were being given an opportunity to improve their lives, they were transported to the U.S. with the promise of earning as much as $12 an hour for their labor.
What they found instead was a living nightmare. They were exploited, forced to work under harsh conditions and in the shadows of armed overseers. Complainers, they were threatened, would be dealt with harshly.
The handsome hourly pay they were promised to toil in the fields in South Georgia turned out to be something quite different. Compensation for many ended up being 12 cents per bucket of onions harvested. Many were forced to dig the vegetable up with their bare hands.
Living conditions were just as deplorable, according to federal investigators. When not sweating in the fields, they resided in trailers that were cramped and dirty. Food and clean water were sparse.
It was even worse than that for some. At least two of the hands died. Another was raped repeatedly.
A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Waycross has indicted 24 individuals who allegedly were connected in some shape, form or fashion in this latest episode of inhumanity. Prosecutors liken it to modern slavery. Charges include forced labor and mail fraud. Arraignment is slated for Dec. 21 and Jan. 6 in federal court in Waycross.
U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia would be wrong not to pursue the absolute maximum penalty against those involved in this shameful scheme. Sending those found guilty to Mexico, Guatemala or Honduras to work under the same conditions for the same amount of pay and the same amount of time, with perhaps three to five additional years tacked on, would be near-perfect retribution and a perfect sentence.
Anything over the maximum would be a favor to mankind.