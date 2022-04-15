Anyone who has been in a team setting is familiar with the concept of punishing everyone for the mistake of one person. In a sports setting, this might mean having the entire team endure some kind of punishment because of one person’s mistake, like making everyone run extra laps after practice.
The idea behind this kind of punishment is to have the person who made the mistake feel bad enough that their transgression caused issues for others that they will not repeat the same mistake again. The effectiveness of this punishment varies, depending on the individual, but it can work as long as the person involved is a true team player.
This appears to be the logic the state legislature used for part of its election overhaul bill last year. Part of that overhaul included a mandate to have one voting machine for every 250 voters.
The change felt necessary as some voters waited in line for hours to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. That plan, however, punishes all due to the failures of a few counties.
Those issues were limited to major metro counties. An analysis conducted by Georgia Public Broadcasting ProPublica found that nine counties — Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, DeKalb, Cobb, Hall, Cherokee, Henry and Clayton — were home to nearly half of the state’s active voters but only 38% of the polling places.
For the record, there are 159 counties in Georgia. Instead of a surgical solution for those counties affected, the legislature took a chainsaw approach for an issue affecting only a handful of counties.
This has not been a problem in Glynn County. Chris Channell, county Elections and Registration director, told the Glynn County Board of Elections on Tuesday that the longest lines in the county were 15 to 20 minutes. Now the state is asking the board to invest more than $200,000 for new machines and the inevitable maintenance the machines — that we don’t need — will require.
This problem could have been avoided at this year’s legislative session with a change to the law to allow counties to subtract the number of voters who cast a ballot during early voting or by mail when calculating how many machines would be needed at the polls on Election Day.
That change didn’t come, and now the board has to consider its options. Does it spend all of this money for machines and maintenance for possibly just one election, or does it risk whatever penalty the state may dole out for failure to comply?
If the state is not keen on changing the election law, perhaps it can consider some kind of reimbursement program to compensate boards that know how to properly run elections instead of punishing them.