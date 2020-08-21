The next time state legislators begin debating whether to allow gambling operations in the state — casinos, horse racing, dog tracks and the like — maybe someone ought to suggest that all proceeds from legalized betting be funneled toward providing health care in Georgia.
By no means is this an endorsement of legalized gambling. It is, however, a call for action. Hospitals are dropping like flies, especially in rural counties, creating a health care void where there was none in recent times.
COVID-19 is forcing the closure of two in 2020 alone. Earlier this summer, Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Randolph County disclosed it will blink out of existence in late October. This week, Northridge Medical Center in Northeast Georgia announced its doors will close on Oct. 31. That’s a 90-bed facility that will not be around to service the state’s growing population.
It’s a problem non-exclusive to Georgia. According to a recent report by The Associated Press, 128 rural hospitals have called it quits over the past decade.
Eighteen did as recently as last year. Those keeping tabs on the industry predict more will collapse between now and the first day of 2021.
In view of what’s happening today with COVID-19, with so many hospitalizations and deaths, that’s a disquieting forecast.
Funding health care remains a high-voltage, contentious issue in this nation. Anyone who has picked up a newspaper or magazine or listened to a news show knows that much. But when hospitals continue to close, it’s time to move to the next rung in this protracted debate, whatever that rung is or will be. If it’s to simply do nothing, then so be it. Everyone can just quietly move on to the next topic.
It’s like watching a raging fire consume an isolated village while townspeople stand a safe distance away arguing how to tackle it for the best outcome. If they debate it long enough, shout loud enough to muffle the sound of advancing flames and crackling wood, the fire will decide the outcome for them.
It stands to reason that the loss of rural hospitals adds to the already tremendous pressure on health facilities in larger metropolitan areas. These patients have to go somewhere. Their likely destination will be the nearest health care facility.
Question is, how much will these medical wonders be able to take on before they begin tilting toward serious funding issues? Many already are.
Georgia’s cities and counties are sending a lot of smart men and women to the General Assembly. At least one of them ought to have an idea worthy of consideration. Let’s pray they do.