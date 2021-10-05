What the people don’t know won’t hurt them, right? True or false, it appears to be the thinking of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Case in point: a recent jet fuel spill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. At least 700 gallons of the fuel found its way into the Flint River at the end of last month. It wasn’t the first time either. There have been other spills, some involving thousands of gallons.
No one warned residents downstream in the past or last month what might be mixed with fresh river water passing their homes and communities. They found out, though. Having a sense of smell will do that. Some reported a “kerosene” like odor. Seeing cleanup crews at work in the Flint confirmed their suspicions. Dead fish offered another hint.
But only after inquiring did they learn the source of odor.
Communities that depend on the Flint River for drinking water also remained in the dark about the spill until curious citizens began making inquiries. One shut down siphoning operations until the threat passed.
The state agency did nothing wrong by being mum. It was only following policy, a policy that says it is not required to announce the spill or make it public. It hadn’t in the past, and residents and communities found out just fine on their own over time.
Considering the frequency of spills and other similar accidents across this 159-county state, maybe Gov. Brian Kemp, the state legislature or the Environmental Protection Division, or even all three, should consider a new policy, one that requires the government to notify the public when foul things are headed their way and could pose a major or minor threat to health and safety.
The agency could manage this without breaking a sweat. A simple email blast to media in affected areas would amount to an 180-degree turn from current policy. The media can advise the public, as well as pass along any advice or recommendations “experts” might have in regards to a spill.
Not informing the public is a flaw in policy, but one that can be easily corrected by a government that puts people first.