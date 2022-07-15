When State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, pinch hit for former state Rep. Alex Atwood on Monday at the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club meeting, the occasion offered a chance for the retiring legislator to discuss his tenure.
Hogan chose not to run for re-election, and his District 179 seat will be filled by Rick Townsend after he won the Republican runoff in the primary. There is no Democratic challenger for Townsend to face in November.
If Townsend is as effective as Hogan was during his tenure, it is safe to say that the Isles is in good hands. Hogan has been a successful legislator since he arrived in office in 2017. Arguably his best work, though, didn’t come to full fruition until this year.
Hogan has been a staunch advocate for changing how the state utilizes its mental health services. Georgia has been at the very bottom of the pack when it comes to getting mental services to the people who need them — dead last to be exact.
Hogan helped push through legislation during this year’s session to address the state’s mental health crisis. The bill includes allowing the state to require individuals with a mental health issue to take their prescribed medication, allowing law enforcement to take individuals suspected of having a mental health issue to a facility for evaluation and boosting measures designed to keep people with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail, among other things.
Recent tragedies in the nation have put an even bigger spotlight on how we handle mental health. It used to be considered a weakness to talk about such issues. Times have changed, and we know now just how important it is to not be silent on these problems.
Suicide continues to be a major health problem. It is one of the leading causes of death in America with nearly 46,000 people dying by suicide in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stats on those who have considered suicide are even more stunning with 12.2 million people saying they have seriously considered it. More than three million made a plan for suicide and 1.2 million actually attempted it.
Some people in a mental health crisis don’t hurt themselves but focus their rage on others. That’s why it is important for all of us to be aware of the warning signs such as excessive fear or worrying, excessive sadness, problems concentrating, mood swings and others signaling that someone going through a mental crisis could display. For more information about potential warning signs, visit www.nami.org.
The only way to address mental health issues is to tackle them head on. We appreciate the work Rep. Hogan has done on this issue. Hopefully the changes will help Georgians in crisis get the help they need.