If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our hospitals and health care systems play a very important role in the community. We would like to hope that sentiment was obvious before such a global calamity took place, but the ramifications of the pandemic have hammered that point home.
It is concerning that during these difficult times, some hospitals in rural areas have struggled to keep their doors open. According to Capitol Beat News Service, the state has lost eight rural hospitals over the last decade. That includes two hospitals in Cuthbert and Commerce that closed in late 2020. The only states that have more hospital closures in that time are Texas and Tennessee.
The struggles of rural hospitals have stakeholders asking the General Assembly to find solutions to help rural hospitals.
One proposal includes asking legislators to raise the state’s rural hospital tax credit from $60 million to $100 million.
The reason advocates would like to see the cap raised is how quickly the limit was reached in 2021. By the time August rolled around, the cap had been reached. Advocates are expecting something similar in 2022, with the cap being reached possibly sooner.
The pandemic remains an issue for hospitals and with the omicron variant spreading through the state, it adds even more uncertainty to the upcoming year. Jimmy Lewis, the CEO of HomeTown Health in Cumming, used the word “exasperating” when describing what he expects from 2022, adding that rural hospitals were going to run “out of money going forward.”
The rural hospital tax credit has been a successful venture. The Georgia House Rural Development Council said it has prevented the closure of essential hospitals in rural communities by infusing millions of dollars into health systems in need.
People who live in rural areas deserve to have the access to these essential services without having to travel several hours out of the way. Finding a way to save these hospitals will help fulfill that mission.
Georgia taxpayers have been generous with their help. Now it is up to the legislature to find out if increasing the threshold will help save more hospitals or if there is more that can be done. Either way, these hospitals are worth saving — especially during a global pandemic.