If you sit all the way through the credits of a major movie or TV show, you will find something that has become very common at the end — a logo featuring a peach and the some variation of the words “Made in Georgia.”

The state has become a popular place for the film industry to do business. Everything from big-budget blockbusters like the Marvel movies, to smaller television productions have been filmed in the state.

More from this section

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…