This week, local business leaders and stakeholders will be going to the Gold Dome to speak with legislators and other important people about the needs in the area. Their top priority is securing funding for the planning and design of an expansion for Coastal Pines Technical College.
The $3 million for the first phase of the project is also the top priority of The State Board of the Technical System of Georgia. Despite that, the funding was not included in Governor Brian Kemp’s proposed budget.
The expansion of Coastal Pines is set to include a 93,765 square foot Business and Technical Center, more than doubling the size of classrooms and lab space at the campus. It is not only a worthy investment, but one that is essential to our area’s economic future.
Reinvigorating the workforce in the Golden Isles has been a concern for decades. College of Coastal Georgia economics professor Don Mathews illustrated the problem with our local workforce in January at the Georgia Economic Outlook presentation. Our area’s prime workforce age population — people between 25 and 54 years old — has remained static for the last 15 years despite an increase in local population.
In short, our area is in need of more young people. There is no better way to keep and potentially draw more young people to the area than with a state-of-the-art technical college that can provide the necessary training for them to find a good-paying job in the area.
The Coastal Pines addition would cover a wide range of high-demand technical job training with some of the programs designed after meeting with business leaders to determine their hiring needs. The new courses added to the curriculum would include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology, and air conditioning. In addition, lab space would be available for local companies looking for a place with plenty of room and state-of-art technology to accommodate workers.
This facility would be a massive game-changer for the Isles. Not only could it help supplement our area’s aging workforce, it could also spur more businesses to set up shop in the area.
The pandemic has exacerbated the issues with our area’s workforce. Using $3 million from the budget to pay for the expansion’s planning and design isn’t a bad deal when you consider the state is currently looking at a budget surplus.
We hope the governor and others see just how important this project is and find the money to make it happen this year. Delaying this project further will only deepen the area’s workforce issues.