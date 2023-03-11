“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives,” — Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States, in a speech at the National Conference of the Building and Construction Trades, AFL-CIO, March 30, 1981.
The Georgia House of Representatives gets it. Protecting the people is the motivation behind its vote Thursday to give the men and women in law enforcement double the raise other state employees will get in the new fiscal year budget.
Members of the House voted to raise the annual pay of state employees by $2,000 and law enforcement officers by $4,000. The vote says it all. The raises in the new budget passed 167-1.
There are two reasons legislators felt inclined to show greater generosity to those involved in police work. One, it is a job that is becoming increasingly dangerous. Two, attracting qualified and dedicated officers is getting harder and harder. Shortages of law enforcement personnel exist most everywhere.
While the raise awarded by the House is less than that recommended by the State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee in December, it is a step in the right direction. Noting pay for the guardians of law and order in Georgia is the sixth lowest in the nation, the committee recommended a starting salary of $56,000. The national average salary for police is just north of $70,000 annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The only five states with lower compensation rates are Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina and West Virginia.
Criminals tend to nest in locations where law enforcement is the weakest. It favors opportunities to prey upon adults and children without fear of being caught and ending up behind bars.
Higher pay does not lessen the risks law enforcement officers face every day they are on duty. Fortunately for the majority of the population, there are men and women who are dedicated enough to public safety that they are willing to put their own lives in jeopardy on behalf of the rest of us. Needless to say, many will gravitate to positions offering the best benefits, including the highest pay.
It is not a theory. It is a fact. Ask the local police departments, where turnover has been an issue. Officers either leave them for another career or for other police agencies that pay more.
Hopefully the state Senate will follow the lead of the House and up the salaries for law enforcement.