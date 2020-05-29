If the Republican dominated Georgia House of Representatives supports hate crimes legislation, then why is the Senate still twiddling its thumbs and sitting on the fence? Is there really something wrong with a law, rule or plea that attempts to save lives?
If there is something wrong with it, then it’s invisible to all but the Georgia Senate. Any law created to discourage a person or a group of individuals from inflicting pain on or killing another human being is worth more than meaningless lip service. It’s worth adopting.
Hate crimes legislation is an added layer of protection. It promises harsher sentences for those found guilty of brutal crimes against others simply because of skin color, religious beliefs or sexual orientation. Besides the three already mentioned, House Bill 426, which passed last year, also covers hate crimes committed on the basis of an individual’s gender, national origin, mental disability or physical disability.
Senate members who keep up with the times are aware of this sad fact: hate crimes exist. Moreover, they are on the rise. That alone ought to spur naysayers into action. It’s hard to believe someone could be harmed or killed in this “enlightened” 21st century just because of his or her skin color or sexual orientation, but it happens.
The old argument that murder is murder, regardless of the reason, has its place in a debate over whether hate crime legislation is absolutely necessary. Other than in the act of self-protection, the taking of another life is wrong. Always. Most members of a moralistic society can agree with that.
It is the basis of the argument advanced by legislators who are reluctant to add an additional layer of criminal law. They fail to see where piling on another charge would be much of a deterrent.
There are two good answers to that way of thinking, the first being that one can hope it would be a deterrent.
The second: the additional charge would keep those convicted of a hate crime behind bars longer. That’s a major plus given the increasingly liberal policies of states toward crime and their distaste for spending a fortune keeping felons behind bars for any great length of time. A hate crimes bill with teeth would add years to the sentencing of someone convicted of murder of another human when the death penalty is off the table.
Not sure what the Senate would call those added years behind bars, but most people would call it an extended deterrent.