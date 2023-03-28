In a planning retreat Friday, Glynn County commissioners listed a number of priority projects and goals they would like to tackle in the next fiscal year. Among them, neither of which should be a surprise to anyone keeping up with the goings-on in the community, are improved approaches to homelessness and to mental illness.
Homelessness — the resources it requires and the problems it presents — has been in an intensifying spotlight in the city of Brunswick for some time now. With the number of unsheltered men and women roaming about the city and an upsurge in crimes attributed to them, City Hall is still wondering how to effectively deal with the homeless situation. Consider it a certainty that the city would welcome useful assistance from county government. It is a complicated issue most everywhere in this nation.
Help from the state also may be on the way. Legislation that would make it a violation of Georgia law to transport and drop off a known homeless person from one jurisdiction to another was on the verge of passing Monday. Few are naive enough to think the new law will remedy such a dastardly practice. It will, however, give anyone contemplating it second thoughts.
Just as difficult is dealing with people struggling with mental health problems, especially when resources are scarce or nonexistent. As has been reported, people in this category make up half or almost half of the jail population here and elsewhere. They should not be there. They should be where they can benefit from professional care. Many of them have no place to go but the streets. It shouldn’t be like this.
Sadly, this session of the General Assembly may conclude without building upon measures taken in 2022 to improve mental health services in Georgia. A House bill designed to increase the number of mental health providers in the state appears to be frozen still in the Senate. If it remains stalled, then it will be 2024 or later before the state will be able to take the next significant step to raising Georgia from the bottom of the national pile in services available to the mentally ill.
The Senate needs to pass this bill.