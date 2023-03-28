In a planning retreat Friday, Glynn County commissioners listed a number of priority projects and goals they would like to tackle in the next fiscal year. Among them, neither of which should be a surprise to anyone keeping up with the goings-on in the community, are improved approaches to homelessness and to mental illness.

Homelessness — the resources it requires and the problems it presents — has been in an intensifying spotlight in the city of Brunswick for some time now. With the number of unsheltered men and women roaming about the city and an upsurge in crimes attributed to them, City Hall is still wondering how to effectively deal with the homeless situation. Consider it a certainty that the city would welcome useful assistance from county government. It is a complicated issue most everywhere in this nation.

