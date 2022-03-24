Someone with an imagination might be apt to compare the state Senate’s scrutinization of House Bill 1013 to a vehicle being disassembled by a band of narcotics agents searching for illegal substances. The Georgia Senate is doing the same. It is inspecting every little detail of the Mental Health Parity Act, which passed almost unanimously in the House to improve mental health services and mental health care in this state.
With the 2022 session of the General Assembly winding down, senators will hopefully complete their wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor search in time for it, or some reasonable likeness of it, to begin addressing a serious void this year. A lot of people are counting on it. A lot of people.
While examining details of the bill, senators would be doing those in need of help a tremendous disservice if they fail to keep in mind the findings of the study committee that led to House adoption of HB 1013. Dismal facts like the large percentage of men and women in county jails and state prisons who suffer a mental illness, but do not belong in jail. The Brunswick Judicial Circuit’s own district attorney estimates the percentage to be 40% or higher.
Without help, those with mental health issues are bound to be repeat guests of the Glynn County Detention Center. Think of the individual and the family of the individual. At the very least, think of the costs of repeat jail-time. When introducing her version of a mental health bill back in January, state Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, put the cost at $35,000 annually per inmate.
Even more grim are suicide rates. They are on the rise, especially among Georgians younger than 18. An example of just how much the rate is increasing is the number of suicides among youth. It jumped to 67 from January 2021 to November of that same year, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In 2020, 55 teens and younger committed suicide, GBI figures show.
The House bill includes money, incentives designed to boost the number of health care professionals and workers in Georgia, and greater access to mental health care in a state that today rivals those at the very bottom of the pile.
Georgia needs this legislation. It needs most of it if not all of it.