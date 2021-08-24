Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in this community and in this state remains a serious issue. Anyone who reads CrimeScene in The Brunswick News knows just how big a problem it is.
That’s why it is good to hear the state is stepping up the fight against impaired driving. Just this past week the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety received a $44,190 grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association to teach law enforcement personnel how to draw blood from motorists suspected of being impaired. A portion of the funding will be used to purchase the necessary equipment for drawing blood.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says that qualifying officers to be phlebotomists will provide toxicology evidence that will help in the prosecution of DUI cases because the blood sample would have been obtained sooner in many instances, notes Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“Officers being able to perform blood draws should lead to more convictions and hopefully serve as a deterrent for more people to not make the selfish decision to drive when they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Poole said when announcing the grant.
The state is to be commended for boosting efforts to catch impaired drivers who are playing Russian Roulette with their lives and the lives of others when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Men, women and children are killed in this community and in so many others throughout Georgia by drivers who are supposed to know better.
Qualifying police to draw blood, however, is unlikely to be the deterrent highway safety officials might hope it will be. There are too many repeat offenders for it to matter. Nothing the state is doing now is stopping them, not even license suspensions or revocations. They drive anyway.
This is where Georgia legislators can be of assistance. They can adjust the penalties for those caught a third time. Right now, an individual nabbed driving while intoxicated a third time faces a sentence — but not necessarily receives — of 15 days in jail and a fine. Judges decide whether a three-time offender will actually spend time behind bars or pay a fine.
Penalties will have to be stiffer if the state ever hopes to deter impaired driving. While a tougher sentence would be no guarantee that a repeat offender would think twice before risking a fourth violation, a stiffer sentence will keep them off the roads for a longer period of time.
Highway travel is dangerous enough with all fast drivers, discourteous motorists and red traffic signal runners without adding impaired motor vehicle operators to the mix.