Put your money where your mouth is. Better yet, put it where your heart is or where it ought to be.
Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and others, including the state Department of Human Services, are not sending out a plea to Georgians in those exact words. But they might as well be.
They are imploring individuals, community groups, churches and anyone else who believes in helping others to extend a supportive hand to the most vulnerable children and their struggling families. They are beseeching them to mobilize on their behalf.
They point out that some of Georgia’s newest mothers and families lack even basic needs in the care of newborns. Among the tangibles mentioned are cribs, diapers and car seats. These are just a few, of course. There is much more.
No parent worth his or her salt would just idly stand by and watch a daughter, a son or a grandchild suffer from severe want or fall victim to despair without lifting a finger to help. Neither should a community of caring individuals, especially established moms and dads who know what life can be like with a newborn.
This is not a political response to those arguing against strict pro-life measures on the grounds that some new mothers-to-be are incapable financially of meeting the requirements of a baby. It is instead a passionate plea to be concerned about their welfare.
“The people of Georgia value life at all stages, and Marty and I are urging all who are called and able to serve in this way to get involved in this initiative,” Gov. Kemp said when announcing the initiative. “Our ultimate goal is to have Georgians in every county helping serve these specific needs of our most vulnerable.”
One way to help is through a program known as Promise686. According to information released by the governor’s office, it is a program where individuals, churches and community groups can help ensure that new parents “have what they need to welcome a child into the world, keep their family safe and intact, and build a strong foundation for long-term success.”
The program has a proven track record. In 2016 the state and Promise686 formed a partnership network through an online platform — CarePortal — that has served more than 4,400 children in 15 Georgia counties. The goal is to serve children and families in all 159 counties.