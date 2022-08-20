Put your money where your mouth is. Better yet, put it where your heart is or where it ought to be.

Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and others, including the state Department of Human Services, are not sending out a plea to Georgians in those exact words. But they might as well be.

More from this section

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.