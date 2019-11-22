Wednesday’s State of the County speech by Glynn County Manager Alan Ours showed us a lot of reasons to be excited about the direction the county is moving. While we have some questions about some lingering issues as far as they pertain to the county police and the GBNET scandal, there was a lot of good news in the speech.
Throughout his around 40-minute presentation, Ours highlighted how the county’s work this year in relation to the goals laid out in its strategic plan adopted in 2017. Those goals are a safe community, financial responsibility, exceptional customer service, planned and managed growth, quality of life and valued employees.
Ours detailed a lot of good financial news at the front of his presentation. A new financial management system and making departments more economically efficient has helped improve the way the county does business.
The county also has a healthy fund balance of $30 million. That is the money stashed away for events that can be planned for, but not avoided such as hurricanes.
Speaking of hurricanes, the county got a nice reimbursement for the work done to repair the area after Hurricane Irma to the tune of $6.5 million and also has a $2.5 million grant from the state to repair the Johnson rocks that provide a buffer for St. Simons from such storms. Ours said work should start on that project soon.
On SPLOST 2016, the total amount of the SPLOST is expected to be easily reached before the Sept. 30 deadline. That is good news as the county still has some projects that are in the design phase.
Ours also said that any SPLOST project that is under-budget, the remaining money will be moved to SPLOST projects that are over-budget. That will hopefully be used to help out projects like the new animal control shelter, which was virtually promised in the SPLOST list but hasn’t been started because the design for the project has been over-budget.
Ours also made sure to point out the work being done to revamp the county’s zoning ordinances, saying several times that citizen feedback and maintaining the Isles’ character were top priorities for the project. We will find out when we get a chance to see the new ordinances next spring, but we have been encouraged by the lengths TSW has gone to get feedback.
The biggest quibble we have with the State of the County speech is the public safety part. We would like to know more details about how the Glynn County Police is revamping its policies in the wake of the GBNET scandal. This is an issue where show is just as important as tell.
The rogue unit’s numerous violations have thrown dozens of cases into jeopardy. Citizens deserve to know what is being done to rectify those issues. A town hall on the matter would be a nice start considering the lack of discussion on this topic at regular county meetings.
The county is building some nice momentum and addressing key issues. Having a regular State of the County address is a great way to keep citizens updated on the progress being made. More transparency is needed on this issue.
Aside from that, we liked what we heard and look forward to seeing how these plans develop further in 2020.