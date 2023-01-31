If Georgia officials are of a mind to let rabble-rousers dictate what the state can and cannot do, then plans for a new training center for law enforcement and firefighters around Atlanta ought to be scrapped immediately. It would satisfy the men and women, in theory, protesting the pending destruction of the woods and trees, and who are refusing to leave the targeted build-site.
On the other hand, if officials approving the project believe in law and order, then they will acknowledge the message of activists camped in the woods and issue a final warning that it is time to move on. They will let them know that Georgia is nothing like those states on the West Coast that tolerate lawlessness and stand idly by while private property is destroyed by discontented civilians.
The siege of the site, which protesters refer crudely as “Cop City,” has gone on long enough. They’ve made their point. Now it is time for law and order to make the people’s point.
No one wants to see anyone get hurt. One life has already been lost, that of an activist who believed his cause to be just. Add to the casualty list a member of the law enforcement community who was injured. A Georgia State Patrol officer was shot while carrying out his sworn duty to the people.
There is no need for further violence. We pray there’s not, but the intruders may force the hand of officials. Gov. Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency, which gives him the power to request armed National Guardsmen.
The governor feels like so many others. He does not want the kind of wanton violence and destruction that occurs under the noses of leaders in West Coast states to infect Georgia. And like others before him, he is not afraid to stop it.
In this state and nation, there are peaceful ways to deliver a message, ways that do not require guns. There is the democratic process of campaigning for the election of those sympathetic to a cause. There also are the courts, legal action, a direction numerous citizens and environmental groups have taken and won.
Those refusing to leave woods in the Atlanta region cannot claim to be peaceful protesters, not when some are obviously armed with guns and use the weapons against the men and women carrying out their duty as law enforcers.