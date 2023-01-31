If Georgia officials are of a mind to let rabble-rousers dictate what the state can and cannot do, then plans for a new training center for law enforcement and firefighters around Atlanta ought to be scrapped immediately. It would satisfy the men and women, in theory, protesting the pending destruction of the woods and trees, and who are refusing to leave the targeted build-site.

On the other hand, if officials approving the project believe in law and order, then they will acknowledge the message of activists camped in the woods and issue a final warning that it is time to move on. They will let them know that Georgia is nothing like those states on the West Coast that tolerate lawlessness and stand idly by while private property is destroyed by discontented civilians.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…