Adopting harsher penalties for those who get behind the wheel of a vehicle when intoxicated ought to be top among new legislation considered when the Georgia General Assembly convenes in January for the 2021 session. Too many innocent people are losing their lives or having to cope with serious disabilities because someone did not know when to stop drinking or have sense enough to stay out of the driver’s seat when they had too much.
One of the latest victims locally was a Virginia man traveling south on Interstate 95 in Glynn County who forfeited his life Christmas morning to the driver of another vehicle identified by the Georgia State Patrol as a drunk motorist. The inebriated driver ran into the back of the car, killing the Virginia man and sending his spouse, child and nephew to the hospital.
State patrol charged the culprit, a 33-year-old Ellenwood man, with first degree vehicular homicide, DUI and hit-and-run.
Georgia law ought to be changed to allow for heavier charges, like murder. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk is tantamount to playing Russian roulette with a loaded gun. Anyone playing the game could face serious charges if the weapon discharged and killed the recipient of the projectile.
The same ought to be true for drunk driving when it results in the injury or death of another human being.
While the legislature is at it, it might think about toughening up the consequences for anyone caught driving who’s over the legal alcohol limit. Confiscating the vehicle, higher fines and more time in jail ought to be among the considerations. Too bad they can’t be forced to notify, in person, the surviving family members of a loved one’s demise in the next DUI incident.
Something has to be done. What’s on the books now is not working. Just count the number of DUIs recorded weekly in this community alone. It’s almost enough to keep sober drivers off the roads and highways.
Party hosts and establishments that serve alcohol for on-premise consumption can help. They can by refusing to allow those who have had too much to drink from attempting to drive themselves home. If not this, then something else, like requiring a designated driver or calling a taxi. Surely they can come up with a way to protect guests and innocents on the highway from patrons or guests who are intoxicated.
There are many deaths society cannot prevent. Death by drunk driver should not be one of them.