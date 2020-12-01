New proposals for improving the treatment of individuals with mental health issues in Georgia will hopefully amount to more than mere lip service. The list of recommendations will be the result of the work of a statewide study committee, the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission.
Formed in 2019 and chaired by state Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, the commission recognized what most Georgians have known for a long, long time. The treatment of individuals with mental health issues – if what’s provided them can even be described as “treatment” – is deplorable. It is, has been and will be for more years to come until state leaders are willing to do more than just talk about the problem.
The commission itself may be failing its objective. It’s impossible, for instance, to thoroughly discuss and create a constructive game plan for dealing with this worsening issue after just two meetings. The pandemic has been an obstacle, of course, but most have managed to get around it by meeting virtually.
Treatment services offered today are about as far away from adequate as the Earth is to the moon. It must include more than dispensing medications to individuals suffering from mental illness and returning them to the streets with instructions on how to care for themselves.
Oftentimes these men and women — and children too — end up among the homeless. With no place to go, they are exposed to the harshest of elements and are easy prey to the worst of mankind. Ideally, they would be cared for wards of loving families, but loyalty and duty seem to be waning mores in the 21st century.
The horror stories and facts disclosed during the commission’s most recent meeting ought to spur even the most insensitive leaders into action, stories like the 13-year-old girl who was sex-trafficked by a parent and hospitalized 19 times. The incidents allegedly occurred after she spent time in a residential treatment facility, treatment she was initially denied.
Georgia Supreme Court Justice Michael Boggs, a member of the commission, may have shocked the group with this mortifying statistic: as of January, roughly 25 percent of the 53,700 individuals incarcerated in state prisons needed treatment for mental illness. The number requiring help for mental illness can be even higher at county jails, prompting Justice Boggs to remark, “Our jails become the de facto mental health institutions in a lot of our communities. It is not only morally unacceptable. It’s financially and otherwise not sustainable.”
Georgia must find a better way to embrace this dire situation. It will be costly, but it’s better than the alternative, which is to do almost nothing. The state is doing that now, and the results reflect poorly on all of us.