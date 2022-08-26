When it comes to a public health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic or the recent monkeypox outbreak may be the first thing that pops to your mind. The lion’s share of attention may go to these issues, but the problems that persisted before March 2020 are still with us today. When it comes to drug overdose deaths, the problem not only persists but has grown.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the number of drug-involved overdose deaths rose sharply in 2020. There was a more than 20,000 death increase from 2019 to 2020 for a total of 91,799 deaths. For context, the number of drug overdose deaths increased slightly more than 18,000 in the period from 2015 to 2019.
The problem has been exacerbated by the ongoing opioid addiction crisis with 2020 seeing 68,630 deaths from opioid overdoses. That number has more than tripled since 2010, when it was just above 21,000.
Those statistics make a recent University of Georgia study even more troubling.
Capitol Beat News Service said that rural counties in Georgia lack easy access to methadone clinics — the primary way of treating opioid addiction. Methadone is used to treat addictions to life-wrecking substances such as heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. The latter has been such an issue locally that police put out an advisory last summer asking people who had marijuana to destroy it over concerns it was laced with fentanyl.
The issue is that methadone itself is highly addictive and has to be administered under close supervision the first few months. That is problematic in rural Georgia counties. The study showed that just one in five counties with the highest opioid overdose death rates had a clinic within a 15-minute drive. The study suggests the state could use its 116 federally qualified health centers to help fill in the gaps in methadone treatment.
This is part of a disturbing trend when it comes to health care in rural parts of the state. Eight rural hospitals have closed in Georgia in the last decade.
Whether it is following the advice of the study or finding other solutions, it is obvious the state needs to put a microscope on rural health care access. The lack of access to addiction treatment is just one of the issues that needs to be addressed, but it is one that could have the biggest impact.
Addiction is a crippling disease. The more access people have to help combat its insidious hold, the better off the state will be.