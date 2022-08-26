When it comes to a public health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic or the recent monkeypox outbreak may be the first thing that pops to your mind. The lion’s share of attention may go to these issues, but the problems that persisted before March 2020 are still with us today. When it comes to drug overdose deaths, the problem not only persists but has grown.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the number of drug-involved overdose deaths rose sharply in 2020. There was a more than 20,000 death increase from 2019 to 2020 for a total of 91,799 deaths. For context, the number of drug overdose deaths increased slightly more than 18,000 in the period from 2015 to 2019.

More from this section