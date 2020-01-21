Glynn County has been trying to address the issues posed by golf carts being driven around on county roads. To that end, the commission passed a golf cart ordinance last July. The ordinance, however, has yet to go into effect because of a problem at the state level.
State law classifies golf cart ordinances into two classes — a personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, has a top speed of 19 mph or less and can transport no more than eight people, while a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, has a top speed between 20 and 25 mph. PTVs are under the county’s purview to regulate, while LSVs are the state’s responsibility.
County commissioners came up with the golf cart ordinance after complaints were lodged from those who inevitably found themselves behind one, with St. Simons Island being particularly troublesome. The county ordinance lays out important things like mandating carts have the necessary equipment to be safely driven on roads. Check out tinyurl.com/golfcartlawdetails to see the complete rundown of the county’s plan.
The ordinance should help law enforcement do their jobs and make the roads safer. Then why hasn’t it gone into effect? You can blame state law for that problem.
Commissioner Peter Murphy, who championed the new golf cart ordinance, said gas powered LSVs and modified PTVs that can perform like LSVs are not adequately acknowledged at the state level. Until that issue is solved, the county’s golf cart ordinance will stay on ice.
The fix seems simple enough to us, and to Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. Hogan is working on legislation that will allow PTV owners to take modified carts to certified inspectors to make sure they meet state Department of Transportation road specifications. If they do, then PTVs, which are not given a vehicle identification number unlike LSVs, will get a VIN and be eligible for an LSV tag.
However, Murphy said that Hogan has received some pushback on closing the loophole. Why would someone be opposed to such a measure? Well, we racked our brains as hard as we could on that one but still couldn’t come up with an answer that made sense. Of course, common sense is sometimes in short supply in the state legislature.
Closing this loophole would give all counties, not just Glynn, more clarity on what is their responsibility and what falls under the state’s jurisdiction when it comes to regulating golf carts. Government has a nasty habit of complicating something more than it should be. The state has a chance to make golf cart regulations easier for everyone to understand. Hopefully, they seize the opportunity to do just that.