During a visit to Brunswick and the Golden Isles this past autumn, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, vowed to address mental health in the Peach State during the 2022 session of the General Assembly. They acknowledged the pathetically low national ranking of the state in terms of services provided – at the very bottom at 51st when including Washington, D.C.
More importantly, they expressed shame at the absence of any real reform in recent years to improve the situation. Oh, there has been a lot of talk, but all the while Georgia has remained the worst of the worst.
Although long overdue, a turn-around may very well be en route. On Wednesday, a bipartisan measure introduced in the legislature by Speaker Ralston may very well be a major step in raising mental health services in this state from the very bottom. Among other things, it calls for beefing up services and requires insurance companies to follow federal rules on paying for mental health services, a parity pay rule Georgia has been remiss in enforcing.
It also addresses the dire shortage of mental health experts and trained personnel in the state. The bill offers incentives to draw more into the field.
Another element is the creation of a special traveling task force that can be called upon to provide mental health assistance in communities anywhere in the state. Issues like high drug overdose and suicide rates played a significant role in this addition.
Of course, it goes without saying that the bill must get through the House, pass the Senate and be accepted by the governor before it can be put to work and tested. But it does sound promising. It is a bullet in a gun aimed at an urgent problem.
Of course, three key ingredients are needed for any objective of this magnitude to be successful. Speaker Ralston and members of the state House have two of them: desire and a healthy budget with an impressive surplus. Now, let’s see if they have the third and most critical ingredient: the commitment to see it through.
“Mental health issues touch almost every family in this state,” Speaker Ralston commented. “For much too long, our mental health care delivery system has been inadequate. The accessibility and availability of treatment has been woefully limited. For a state that is rated number one in the nation in which to do business, this is not acceptable.”
We couldn’t agree more.