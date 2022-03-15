It is a debate that tends to surface when the Georgia General Assembly is in session in Atlanta, and this year is without exception. The question is whether the state should continue to keep the healthcare industry under its thumb.
It decides what health care services can be provided through its Certificate of Need program, or CON. Before a hospital can expand or offer new services, for example, it must apply for a CON.
The Georgia Department of Community Health determines whether new services in a region are needed. If the committee reviewing the application feels additions are necessary, a CON is awarded. If not, the applicant can forget it.
House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, has introduced House Bill 1547, which would reform the CON program if passed this session. Speculation is that the effort will fail to go the distance.
The CON concept has been in control in Georgia since 1979 for the purpose of preventing a duplication of services and keeping costs down. A growing number of state legislators think it is time to deep-six the process or, at the very least, readjust it. Each year, though, following strong lobbying from an organization of nonprofit hospitals, politicians in the General Assembly quietly step away from any notion they may have had about tinkering with the program.
In 2022, both sides of the issue are armed with reasonable arguments. Among other points, the hospital industry is quick to remind lawmakers of the difficulty of fully staffing their facilities. Competition for nurses and other healthcare workers would hurt everyone, including patients, or so the inference goes.
Those pushing to eliminate the CON process consistently remind legislators that unfettered competition ensures quality services. It also usually leads to lower costs.
It is an annual squabble the hospital industry continues to win.
It is hard to say which is best for Georgia, but it is easy to see why an open and a fair discussion would clear perception in this second decade of the 21st century. Other states have changed their view – about 12 of them to date – and have moved away from the CON concept.
It is time for the Georgia Legislature to weigh the good with the bad and determine what is best for the men, women and families they serve.