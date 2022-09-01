Someone once asked what it would take to make roads and highways safer. Answers provided unveiled little seasoned drivers did not already know.
First was to convince motorists that following the laws and recommendations for safe driving is in the best interest of everyone. That includes the interest of the driver and everyone else in the vehicle.
The second was law enforcement for those who think rules apply to other people. Of course, the problem with this one is having sufficient police and highway patrol personnel to catch those who act as though stop signs and speed limits are merely suggestions. In many cases, cities, counties and states have barely enough officers to keep the peace let alone monitor for traffic infractions.
The third was to find a way to convince those who get behind the wheel of a vehicle when under the influence of alcohol or drugs that they are playing Russian roulette with the lives of everyone they meet on the road, as well as with their own.
Many are one-timers. Either they miraculously make it home safe and pledge to themselves never again or are fortunate enough to be picked up by police before they can do harm to themselves or others.
Then there are those who do it again and again. It does not matter that the state has suspended their driver’s license and it is unlawful for them to drive. In their narrow way of thinking, an individual only needs one if pulled over by police. It also is unlawful to drink and drive, but that never seems to faze them.
Consequently, these men and women get back out on the highways under the same mentally altered state that cost them their license. Some will run out on their luck and cause an accident that takes a life, maybe even their own.
We’ve said this before and we will say it again: it is time for the state legislature to address this issue. The only way to remove those who repeatedly endanger the lives of others is to keep them off the road, and the only way to guarantee that is to keep them in jail, or at least for longer stretches of time.
Extended incarceration is one solution for those who cannot be rehabilitated. Alcoholism is a disease. Society would not stand idly by while an individual with some other potentially deadly disease intentionally spread it to others. Neither should it stand idly by and wait for a repeat DUI offender to claim the life of an innocent victim.