If someone representing a group of 236 politicians knocked on your door today and asked for blanket permission to do anything that struck their fancy to your house or yard, would you respond with grateful consent? Unlikely, unless, of course, a chunk of space junk bounced off your head just prior to the solicitation.
According to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, it is the kind of solicitation to Georgians he will ask the 180 legislators in the House to make. He will ask them to allow voters to decide whether organized gambling should be allowed in the state without presenting any details of how and where.
To those who have been pushing for legalized gambling, it has been the details that have scuttled their crusade. When communities and people find out what the state has in mind, they shake their heads in opposition to gambling. Few are eager to work or raise children in the shadows of casinos.
So like true politicians, legislators have found a way around the details. They simply won’t mention any. They will be mum about what they might have in mind. Everyone is familiar with the age-old strategy of “what they don’t know won’t hurt them.”
What makes the absence of details an issue in this pocket of the state is a plan suggested in the past by legislators to turn Jekyll Island into a gambling resort.
The island was pegged for a casino and a potential seaside host for gambling operations. Changing the entire character of the state-owned island and park obviously appealed to some in control of government.
What a tremendous loss that would be to the individuals and families across Georgia who flock to Jekyll Island to enjoy the coast and get away from it all. Casinos were never the intended purpose of the state’s decision to purchase the island in 1947. It was to be a playground and place for relaxation for families and hard-working individuals, not a harbor for gamblers and the bad elements such operations tend to draw.
State legislators could change that and likely would if they thought it would generate enough revenue. The interest of everyday people frequently takes a backseat to the dollar.
Many can remember the days when Republicans were the minority party in the General Assembly and accused the Democrats of sneaky, backdoor tricks. If that was indeed the case, then members of the Grand Old Party learned well.
This is not in opposition to legalized gambling. It is an issue that ought to be decided by the voters. Just don’t keep or hide the details from them. It would be unbecoming of the men and women elected to represent the people.