Georgia lawmakers will hopefully put as much energy and effort into protecting the public from criminals as they are now in protecting their own political lives with redistricting. Violent crime across the state is up, and it is still rising.
Just this week a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while standing at a school bus stop in Lawrenceville. He remained in critical condition Tuesday. According to police, two teens — one 17 and the other 18 — allegedly walked up to the boy and one shot him in the head.
It is a story that has become all too familiar around the state in recent years. Gunplay, people shooting into cars and into homes, is getting to be a routine happening even in communities like Brunswick.
Two local incidents involving gun play were included in a CrimeScene published Tuesday in The News. One was reported in the 3700 block of Ogg Avenue, where bullets struck four vehicles in an area where people were socializing. The second occurred at Albany and T streets. Residents told police they heard gunfire in the neighborhood. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.
This has to stop, and it goes without saying that police need the resources to bring it to a screeching halt. More manpower and rapid backup, along with a well thought out counter to violent actions, would go a long way in addressing the state’s unwanted Wild West look.
Gov. Brian Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly have pledged to invest more state funding in public safety. On top of their hit list is all the physical lawlessness, shootings and homicides occurring in Atlanta under the ineffective policies of the current mayor, who voters are removing from office.
But while Atlanta is important, it is not all of Georgia. There are 159 counties in the Peach State and a galaxy of communities. Many could use an extra pair of hands or two just to catch up with the crime rate.
We urge Glynn County’s own delegation to the Georgia General Assembly — Sen. Sheila McNeill and Reps. Don Hogan and Buddy DeLoach — to keep this in mind when discussions on spending state funds on crime-fighting begin.