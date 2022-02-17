Looking for a part-time job where you can serve your county, region and state, a job that requires your presence in Atlanta during the opening months of the year?
If you are, then consider a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives or a chair in the state Senate. Both will be open locally this election year.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, is leaving the House District 179 seat. He is retiring from the General Assembly after three two-year terms of office.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, also has announced that she will not seek re-election. Elected in 2020, she will be leaving after serving a single two-year term of office.
Other than a qualifying fee, all that is needed is a driving desire to serve the public. An individual does not have to be an experienced politician or a lawyer. Former service on a city or county commission or years on a school board are not essential to deciding and voting on state matters. A general knowledge of government and the area, as well as a true yearning to work toward an improved quality of life for all, regardless of political affiliation, are the real assets of potential candidates. That and a commitment of time, energy and, on occasion, creative thinking.
A major qualification voters would be prudent to consider when sizing up contestants is a pledge of a long-term commitment to the office. It is something Glynn and surrounding counties have lacked in the General Assembly and in state government for some time — men and women who are willing to serve more than a handful of terms with voter approval.
Seniority, serving enough terms to know one’s way around the legislature and build relationships with other lawmakers, counts a lot. It develops clout, which comes in mighty handy when requesting state assistance for a project or an issue.
Give it some thought. Qualifying for office begins March 7 and ends March 11. The general election primaries are scheduled for May 24, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
Thankfully, Glynn County has the experience of Rep. Buddy DeLoach to rely upon when needed. Rep. DeLoach is in the second year of his two-year term in the District 167 seat. Including the prior 10 years he served in the legislature, Rep. DeLoach will have served 12 years in the General Assembly at the end of this year.
This region of the Georgia coast could use more dedicated public servants like Rep. DeLoach.