It is understandable if you are worried about the economy right now. The fear surrounding the novel coronavirus and the real world measures being implemented to stop its spread has put a hurt on the stock markets.
According to The Associated Press, Monday was the worst one-day drop on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008. Oil prices collapsing also caused plenty of strain on their own as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 7.8 percent.
Hopefully, the market will eventually stabilize and the coronavirus will be contained. But while that was a bad day for our economy, it is easy to overlook some good news in our economy, especially in Georgia.
January’s labor statistics for the state showed an all-time record number of people are employed in Georgia.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said there are now nearly five million jobs in the Peach State.
While the state employment numbers continue to break records, the number of unemployed people in the state is equally impressive. The number of unemployed people is the lowest since 2001, according to Butler.
Even with such high employment and low unemployment, there are still a lot of jobs available in the state. That is evident by the more than 101,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com.
Those who might be looking for a job in the future will benefit from knowing that the three fastest growing sectors in the latest labor statistics were trade, transportation and utility; leisure/hospitality industry and education/health services. If you are currently unemployed and looking for a job, we encourage you to check out the website and see if there is an opportunity there that fits your skill set.
We also encourage everyone not to let the economy’s troubles sour your mood. The coronavirus is going to have a negative impact on our lives in various ways. That will include the stock market as things like quarantines and other measures affect the production of some items.
While it is no doubt worrisome to see such a large drop on one day, remember that the sky isn’t falling just because of one bad day. The employment numbers, especially for our state, show that we are still in good shape overall. Have hope that our economy can weather this storm.