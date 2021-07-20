Give a 2-year-old a puzzle with 180 pieces and amusedly watch the results. All the pieces will be inside the rectangular blank but few will fit together. Sometimes it will be nothing more than a jumbled mess.
This is how some perceive the state redistricting process and results. Oftentimes the 180 pieces, the number of state House districts, just don’t fit together.
Granted, it’s a tough assignment for the men and women who serve part-time in the Georgia General Assembly while holding down jobs and professions at home, but it has to be done after every new census. Reshaping districts according to equal-as-possible headcounts is the law of the land, but compatibility should be part of the formula.
The incompatibility of communities stitched together to form a single district is usually more profound in rural areas of the state. One example is House District 167, the district that takes in a slice of Glynn County and all of Long and McIntosh counties. A chunk of that slice in Glynn includes a sizable portion of St. Simons Island.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach represents House 167 and is an excellent legislator. He is responsive, efficient and always ready and willing to go to bat for his constituents, regardless of their address.
But it is unfair to him and to the individuals and families in House District 167 to stretch his watch area from Long County to St. Simons Island.
Besides that, critical island issues seldom resemble those that concern more rural counties, and vice versa. A large part of the district, for example, is eager for growth. Island residents, on the other hand, feel they have seen enough in their area of 167.
This is only one example of a poor match-up. There are dozens of others.
Members of the House and Senate redistricting committee are holding public hearings around the state on what they are in the process of doing. One will be held here, at College of Coastal Georgia, from 5 to 7 p.m. July 26 in the campus conference center.
Rep. DeLoach is one of the members of the House committee that will reshuffle the districts. He and others on the committee will have access to advanced technology this time around. Between that and their knowledge of the state, they ought to be able to produce districts with common concerns and goals.