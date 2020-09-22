Is anybody home? Are the governments of Brunswick and Glynn County asleep at the wheel? Or is this coastal community too far down on the “clout list” to expect much from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs these days?
Might be a question worth asking our state representatives, and city and county commissioners after the Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced the recipients of $41 million in economic development block grants this week. Neither Brunswick nor Glynn County — or Camden or McIntosh counties, for that matter — were on the list.
What made this particular round of block grants significant were the hundreds of thousands of dollars doled out to dozens of other cities and counties in Georgia for street and drainage improvements. As many residents on the coast were reminded last week, drainage is a major issue in this region of the state. If any community is begging for improvement, it’s Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Just ponder these lucky recipients for a moment: Long County and Tift County, $750,000 each for street and drainage improvement. Closer to home, Jesup is getting $750,000 for the same improvements.
No one is saying the need of Brunswick and Glynn County is greater than anyone else’s, but come on. When ambulances and regular traffic have a difficult time going down streets after a heavy rainfall, it’s more than a call for action. It’s a shout for action.
Even more disquieting are predictions by renowned climatologists. Their forecast in the near future includes more downpours and storms, including ones that hit with a greater ferocity and impact. Look at any Atlantic storm map put out this week by the National Hurricane Center. A frightening picture indeed.
Residents have heard all the arguments: at high tide, rainwater will sit a spell. It’s not going anywhere until the tide recedes. That’s not entirely true for a city or county that’s prepared to deal with it.
Of course, drainage projects can be costly, which is all the more reason to keep our eyes and ears open to grant possibilities. The city and the county could certainly use every dollar it can get.
PS: If the streets in the city get any worse, the commission might consider dropping the word “street” and replacing it with “trails” or “pathways.”