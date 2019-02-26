An individual competition like wrestling is, in many ways, the essence of pure sports. It is a physical competition to see who is stronger, who has better technique and who can use their knowledge of the sport to gain the upper hand to win.
In the Class 6A, 145-pound division, there was no one better in the state than Brunswick High’s Trace Insalaco. The senior capped off a tremendous final season on the mat with a state championship a couple of weeks ago in Macon.
Insalaco’s season was one for the history books. He finished the season with a 56-2 mark, breaking the Glynn County record for wins in a season. Insalaco showed the determination of a true champion before he officially was a champion. He didn’t sulk on the rare occasion when he was defeated this season, he worked hard to figure out why he lost. He was able to diagnose what went wrong and correct his mistakes going forward.
“You don’t break, you just keep working no matter what,” Insalaco said. “If you’re tired, if you’re hurt, you just stay in there and keep working. You never walk out. Not everyone is going to have a good day. You just have to get in there and make the most of it if you want to be a state champ.”
Insalaco’s words ring true whether you are an athlete trying to grind through a season or just someone trying to get through the day. Life presents us with challenges every day, usually at the most inopportune times. How we handle those challenges define the type of people we become.
One of the biggest assets for teens who get involved in an extracurricular activity like playing a sport is they learn how to handle adversity. There may be no more humbling sport than wrestling. Getting your shoulders pinned to the mat and hearing the ref slam his hand down to signal your defeat can be a humbling experience.
There has been a grassroots effort to increase participation in wrestling in Glynn County, and the success of Brunswick’s wrestling team this year show the sport might be taking hold. Under new coach Thomas Bartolotta, the Pirates took a major leap forward with this year with high finishes in both the duals and traditional state tournaments.
We would love to see the Pirates continue to build off their success this year, and we hope that Glynn Academy can do the same in the coming years. Congratulations to all the coaches and athletes on a fine season. We look forward to seeing what the next few years will bring to the Isles — hopefully more state champions.