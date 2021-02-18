Just when Georgians might be beginning to wonder whether the General Assembly has lost its way, some legislator steps forward and proposes a sensible measure, one that actually favors people over hair-brained, spur-of-the-moment politics.
The legislator is Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, and the measure is House Bill 286. In essence, it upholds law and order in Georgia’s cities and counties. It prohibits local governments from defunding police by more than 5 percent annually.
Having passed the Governmental Affairs General Government Subcommittee, the bill advances to the full committee for further discussion and consideration. It surfaces in the wake of debates over defunding police in cities like Athens and Atlanta.
Georgia is not alone in wanting to protect its 11 million citizens. Other states have done or are doing the same.
They include Arizona, Florida, Iowa and North Carolina. They support the age-old concept of ensuring the safety of people through laws, and they feel hiring the personnel to back up those laws must remain a top priority of local government.
Nevertheless, in these strange times, there are those in Georgia who stand diametrically opposed to the legislation. They see nothing wrong with reducing law enforcement and rechanneling funds to increasing the number of social programs offered or improving intervention strategies already in play.
There are even those who contend the state should simply mind its own business, that decisions concerning budget preferences ought to remain with local government, regardless of how distasteful or scary spending plans might seem to state lawmakers.
Local control might seem like the right way to lean at first glance. Elected officials from the very communities they serve ought to know what’s best for themselves and their neighbors, or so the theory goes.
That would be true in a world free of the disease known as whimsical politics. Those keeping up with news and events understand this. They shake their heads every time they read about or hear about a governing council or commission embracing terrible ideas just because they seem trendy at the time.
In many cases, other than creating a stench that costs officials reelection down the road, the experimental fads they adopt into law are harmless. Defunding police, cutting law enforcement and exposing citizens to crime and danger, is not one of the easy to ignore fads. It’s downright hazardous to the health and safety of people.
Communities that moved early to cut their police force already know this. Despite the best efforts of national media to convince them otherwise, they discovered what many realized long ago, that it’s a bad idea.