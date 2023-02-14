Should parents have the power to alter the gender of a minor son or daughter or should the child be allowed to decide for himself or herself at the legal age of 18?

That’s the buzz surrounding Senate Bill 141, introduced Thursday by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford. Sen. Dixon wants this life-changing decision to be made by the individual, not mom and dad. SB141 would require just that. It would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming hormone therapy or surgery. The legislation would prohibit health care providers from prescribing anything that would block puberty. Surgeries or procedures that removed “any healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue” also would be prohibited. There are exceptions when a child’s physical health is threatened.

