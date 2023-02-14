Should parents have the power to alter the gender of a minor son or daughter or should the child be allowed to decide for himself or herself at the legal age of 18?
That’s the buzz surrounding Senate Bill 141, introduced Thursday by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford. Sen. Dixon wants this life-changing decision to be made by the individual, not mom and dad. SB141 would require just that. It would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming hormone therapy or surgery. The legislation would prohibit health care providers from prescribing anything that would block puberty. Surgeries or procedures that removed “any healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue” also would be prohibited. There are exceptions when a child’s physical health is threatened.
The bill also prohibits any of the state’s 180 public school systems from encouraging students to tell their parents they are uncomfortable with their gender. At first glance, requiring the individual to make the decision himself or herself at 18 sounds reasonable enough.
Sen. Dixon explained the rationale behind his measure: “The state has a compelling interest to protect all young Georgians from harm. Allowing Georgians who cannot legally vote, smoke or purchase a firearm to make a high stakes decision with irreparable consequences is dangerous and must be addressed immediately by the Georgia General Assembly. It’s time to stand on the right side of history and protect our children from reckless medicine and a lifetime of regret.”
Others disagree and say a parent has every right to help a minor child decide the issue. Opponents also point out that the American Academy of Pediatrics backs gender-affirming care for transgender children when supported by parents and a physician.
Capitol Beat News Service quoted Dr. Moira Szilagyi, who wrote when president of the American Academy of Pediatrics: “There is strong consensus among the most prominent medical organizations worldwide that evidence-based, gender-affirming care for transgender children and adolescents is medically necessary and appropriate. It can even be lifesaving.”
Others simply resent state interference. “Our representatives should not be substituting their judgment for that of parents and families with regard to the most private and intimate of medical decisions,” said Peter Isbister, a leader of TransParent, a support group for the families of transgender youth. “If passed, this legislation will cause untold anguish and suffering for our families.”
Decisions that deal with the emotions of children are never easy, nor should they ever be. Further study seems a must. Perhaps a one-year moratorium on gender-affirming procedures while the state examines the pros and cons more closely is in order.