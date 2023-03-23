If asked whether inmates in county and state prisons should be allowed to possess cellphones, most reasonable adults would be inclined to respond with a thumbs down. Individuals convicted of a crime serious enough to land them in a correctional facility should be prohibited from being able to freely contact anyone from the “privacy” of their cell.

Do not think of the prison phone policy as punishment. Think of it for what it really is: protection of the public. It reduces opportunities for felons to stay in easy and quick communication with outside criminal associations and activities.

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.