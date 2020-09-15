Prove it. That’s what the office of Georgia Secretary of State is asking the ACLU to do after the organization claimed the state wrongly dropped 198,351 Georgians from the state’s voter registration rolls in 2019.
Jordan Fuchs, deputy secretary of state, argues the claim is bogus and would like to put his eyes on the data used by the American Civil Liberties Union when it went public with the disquieting accusation. It’s a major to-do, especially when considering 198,351 of the 313,243 voters removed from the rolls last year would constitute a 63 percent error rate if the ACLU is correct.
The Georgia Secretary of State contends it’s the number of people who changed residences without any kind of notification to voter registration officials. Information obtained by the ACLU indicates the state erred, that the 193,351 voters erased from the rolls still resided at the very same addresses printed on their registration cards in 2019.
Fuchs insists it’s simply not true, that safeguards are in place to ensure all voters in good standing, including residing in the district where one votes, can cast ballots. “If (the ACLU’s) claims were anywhere near true, there would have been an uprising when our office took the unprecedented step of releasing the names of people who were subject to removal, but there wasn’t,” Fuchs said.
“Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is committed to protecting the rights of every eligible Georgia voter, so we’re simply asking that the ACLU turn over its evidence for our office to investigate or retract the report.”
What these contradicting statements tell us is that something is amiss.
The ACLU is a credible organization of high repute, but equally reputable is the office of Georgia Secretary of State. Question is, how did the two reach different conclusions when both are based on mailing lists obtained from the U.S. Postal Service?
Because of the importance of holding fair elections, we encourage the ACLU and Secretary of State to work together on this. If there’s a problem or a flaw somewhere, it needs to be identified and resolved before the Nov. 3 general election.
This is no longer a matter of one proving the other wrong, not when the integrity of Georgia’s elections is at stake.