State School Superintendent Richard Woods is right. Standardized tests should have negligible bearing on whether students in Georgia’s public school systems pass or fail a grade. Blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, his proposal that the tests count as little as an insignificant .01 percent toward final grades was received with frowns and a thumbs down from most state school board members. The men and women representing the state’s 12 congressional districts voted 8-4 this week to reject his plan. They want the tests to count more.
It’s an argument that will now go before the people of this state. It will be presented in a series of public hearings for input from parents and anyone else eager to add an opinion or a thought to the record.
State School Superintendent Woods points out the void in education due to the coronavirus. A lot of students missed weeks and months of lessons, especially those without the means to continue their education via virtual classrooms. Not everyone owns a computer or subscribes to an internet service in the home.
Test results will be skewed. There’s no denying that.
Moreover, if counted heavily toward final grades, considering a large chunk of the material on tests will not have been covered in class and completely alien to a sizable portion of a school’s student population, it could mean failure for many. Students who missed out on certain lessons can catch up by and by. It would not be the first time a teacher had to review basics for a class before introducing new material.
Teachers and students can use the time normally devoted to prepping for the tests going over material missed. It would be a better use of school time — that is, if the ultimate goal is still educating children and preparing them for the next grade level.
The tests will only reveal what most Georgians with any degree of intelligence already know. COVID-19 punched holes in the process.
Many would prefer schools focus more on filling in the holes and less on standardized tests.