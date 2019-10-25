There is nothing like an important, big-time football rivalry game to generate excitement. A stadium split 50/50 between the two fan bases. That large crowd hanging on every play of the game, roaring with excitement when their team makes a big play. A result that will be discussed for the next 364 days until the two teams play again.
When you think about that scenario, what immediately comes to mind? Most, if not all, probably went straight to the Georgia-Florida game that will take place next weekend in Jacksonville. We, though, had a more local and immediate game in mind.
Today between the bricks at Glynn County Stadium is the City Championship, the annual football showdown between crosstown rivals Brunswick High and Glynn Academy. Every year since 1968, the two schools have met in football, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association’s website. More often than not, up until about the mid 1990s, they would play two games against each other in the same season.
In that time, the series record is as tight as it can be. Brunswick has a slight edge in the series, according to the association’s records, with 37 wins to Glynn’s 36. The series also has two ties. That gap has shrunk significantly in recent years as the Red Terrors have won the last five contests between the schools.
The game’s importance goes beyond just bragging rights. Both schools are also in Region 2-6A and a win Friday could cement not only their playoff status, but a chance to play at home for at least the first round of the playoffs.
The game is also important for the community. We need events like the City Championship that allow us to come together and support our local schools. Practices in the summer heat, putting in hours of work in the weight room and putting in hours studying film while also going to school and keeping up with their classes, the players on both sides have put in an incredible amount of hard work for the chance to suit up and play on Friday nights.
The players aren’t the only ones who have put in the effort. Coaches, cheerleaders, bands, teachers, athletic staff and countless volunteers all contribute to making sure that football season is a success.
They all deserve to have that hard work rewarded with a full stadium tonight.
The game starts at 7:35 p.m., but we suggests you get their early. Forget the movies or staying in, let’s band together as a community to show everyone how much we appreciate the hard work they’ve put in this season.