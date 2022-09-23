The collapse of a gangway and the injury of more than a dozen citizens in St. Marys Tuesday morning amplifies the importance of routine checkups and proper maintenance of municipal property. On the other hand, if the ramp was constructed to hold only so many people at one time, bear only so much weight, the limit should have been posted at both entrances for all to see.
It is possible, however, that there may even have been an undetectable flaw in the walkway. Another potential explanation is that it was just a freak accident.
If any of these potential causes or circumstances is the case, it should come out during the investigation of the accident by engineers.
An estimated 20 people were on the walkway when it collapsed into the St. Marys River. Most of them were elderly visitors. Seventeen sustained injuries in the plunge into the river. Six were of a more serious nature, according to authorities.
The group included Navy veterans who had traveled to St. Marys to attend a reunion of men who served on the USS Angler. An old diesel submarine, it was commissioned in 1942. The Navy decommissioned the sub in 1968.
The visitors were in the process of boarding a boat at the St. Marys waterfront for a pleasure cruise when the gangway gave way and dumped them into the drink. What started out to be a wonderful day ended in near tragedy.
Thanks to the quick response of police, emergency personnel and the National Park Service, rescue efforts commenced as rapidly as possible. Those who had fallen into the St. Marys River were cared for and comforted. Visitors with more serious injuries were taken to medical facilities.
This is not intended to assign fault or to point a finger at anyone, but these accidents can happen anywhere and do on occasion around the nation and the world. That is all the more reason to be extra vigilant, whether one is the owner of the dock and ramp, the operator of the boat or guests using the gangway.
We wish those who were injured a speedy recovery and safe trip home.