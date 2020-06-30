Glynn County, how do you feel about school resource officers — SROs — patrolling the hallways and campuses of elementary, middle and high schools on the mainland and island? Safe or unsafe?
According to a new movement that’s inexplicably gaining momentum in some regions of the United States, you should feel unsafe. These men and women in uniform are not the guardians you think they are, according to a movement recently reported by a major news network. On the contrary, they are the worst kind of human being to insert among children. They foul young minds, seed and propagate hatred and prejudice.
Those behind this movement insist that it would be best for children and the future of the nation if they were pushed off campus. In short, their opponents contend, they are doing more harm than good.
How they treat and deal with children, especially those who get out of line, all too often depends on a child’s color, detractors of SROs contend, the movement implies.
Given the record of Glynn County’s SROs and the respect for the officers held by the majority of the student body, we have but one word for anyone who would try to make a similar case in the Golden Isles: bunk. Resource officers have a constructive rapport with students and teachers.
Their presence on campus is to protect the community’s sons and daughters from harm, whether the source of danger is festering inside or outside of school. They are a necessary addition in the 21st century. Most Americans — about 99.99 percent of them anyway — haven’t the slightest clue or idea why these young lives become targets of unstable individuals, but they do occasionally nonetheless. SROs are their shield.
Of course, they provide other important duties, but their primary mission is protection. They are worth every dollar spent on them. Their leader, Rod Ellis, wouldn’t have it any other way.
We can’t vouch for school police employed in other areas of the nation. But if they are as bad as some claim in cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis, then perhaps it’s not the SROs that should be reexamined or pushed out, but the people doing the hiring and the monitoring of personnel. Other cities ending their relationship with on-campus police, according to a recent news report by CNN, are Portland, Oregon, Milwaukee and Denver.
One can’t help but to wonder if some of these school systems are more interested in saving tax-dollars than they are students. From our perspective, it certainly seems that way.