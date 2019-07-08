The thrill and excitement of a big-time sporting event can hook even the most cynical of critics to start cheering. It is easy to get caught up in the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
There is no greater example of this than when the World Cup rolls around. Nationalistic pride brings out the soccer fan in all of us, even if we don’t have a firm grasp of what is happening on the pitch (that’s soccer speak for field, to the uninitiated).
While America’s men’s soccer team always seems to underwhelm on the big stage (when they actually get to the World Cup), the U.S. Women’s National Team has continued to be a beacon of American pride on the international stage.
That continued Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands to claim their second straight Women’s World Cup. The U.S. men, to their credit, have a chance late Sunday night to get a measure of redemption in the regional Gold Cup tournament final against Mexico.
Both have been an inspiration this summer for the players at Coastal Outreach Soccer. Executive director Shawn Williams used the tournament not only as a way to get the kids thinking about soccer, but also as a tool to learn about the countries in the tournaments. Each girl in the program was assigned a country to research that was in the Women’s World Cup while the boys researched the teams competing in the Gold Cup.
“It’s for them to understand that soccer is bigger than Brunswick and bigger than just our club — that there are women around the world that are playing this sport,” Williams said.
The players were inspired not only by watching our athletes, but because of the Isles’ local connection to the women’s national team. Frederica Academy alum Morgan Brian is a member of the U.S. women’s squad that has won back-to-back World Cups. We are thrilled to see Brian and her teammates again on top of the soccer world.
Seeing someone from their hometown succeed on the national stage will be a big inspiration for the athletes at Coastal Outreach Soccer. It provides a tremendous example that those who put in hard work will be rewarded for it down the line.
COS does tremendous work in helping guide youths in Brunswick that may not have otherwise had the chance to play soccer. But the program is not just about nurturing athletic ability. It also helps students improve in school. Williams and his organization stay with participants through their high school graduation and have also helped several students earn college scholarships.
The value of playing sports for kids and teens goes beyond success on the field. It offers them a chance to learn that they should give it their all in any situation. It teaches them to never give up, even when the odds of victory seem small.
The U.S. women celebrating on the field Sunday have provided an excellent blueprint for the next generation to follow. Their hard work and dedication to their craft are lessons that every kid should learn, whether they play a sport or not.