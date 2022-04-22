Town halls, community forums and public meetings are a great way for government leaders and citizens to interact about issues facing the community. Of course, there is the right way and wrong way to hold them.
A bad example of such a forum was last week’s Republican candidate forum which was expected to include candidates running for the Glynn County Board of Education, along with other county candidates.
The problem? The forum was scheduled the same day as a board of education work session. The two incumbent candidates who have either a primary or general election challenger chose to fulfill their duty and attend the work session over campaigning — which is the correct choice.
The other qualified Republican school board challenger was also unable to attend. That is a failure of planning by the forum organizers.
An example of the right way to do things is the county commission’s recent town halls that focused mostly on gaining community input on what should be included in a future SPLOST list. There were numerous town halls held by each commissioner in their district to make sure people had an opportunity to attend. While the county made a good-faith effort, some of the town halls were sparsely attended.
Part of that problem is time. Even the best-laid plans sometimes can’t overcome the busyness of daily life. Factors such as work, family matters and a host of other time-consuming activities can make it hard for people who want to attend such meetings.
If you missed out on any of the SPLOST town halls, you still have a chance to contribute to the discussion. An online survey has been commissioned looking for input from residents about their opinions on SPLOST. The survey was funded by the city and county governments, the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Golden Isles Development Authority and Forward Brunswick.
The survey can be completed in about 10 to 15 minutes and can be found at https://survey.rrcresearch.com/s3/Community-Sentiment-Survey-Chamber.
It asks wide-ranging questions on what participants think should be priorities for a new SPLOST, if a SPLOST oversight committee is helpful in bringing projects to fruition in a timely and efficient manner, and general views about whether a SPLOST is the best way to fund these projects.
We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete the survey. It is a convenient and effective method for the government agencies involved to see what everyone thinks of SPLOST, especially if you have too much going on to make it to a town hall.