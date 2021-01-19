If city and county commissioners really want to impress voters, they would make infrastructure improvements the sole priority for all revenue generated by a proposed new 1 percent special purpose local option sales tax. Few could argue rationally against it.
Roads are in disrepair, and in the city, one almost needs psychic power to know where the dividing line is between opposite traffic flow, especially at night and even more so in heavy rain. Most city streets haven’t been restriped in years.
Those depending on pedal power for transportation are still having to ride on the far side of the highway on the mainland on major thoroughfares, including U.S. 17 and U.S. 341. And the fatalities keep piling up. The new sidewalk on Chapel Crossing Road looks nice but serves hardly anyone who calls Glynn County home.
Individuals without cars or the means to hire a taxi to take them to and from work each day or to college or to medical appointments have little choice but to depend on a bicycle or their own two legs to get around. That means putting their safety – or worse, life – on the line.
Then there’s water and sewer, services still not available to a vast number of residents and businesses in the Golden Isles. In the 1980s, a county health board urged elected officials to do everything they could to rid the community of septic tanks after labeling it a major environmental issue. Consider the growing number of septic tank services as a good indicator of the number and imposition of septic tanks.
Fire poses an even greater threat to the safety of residents and firefighters when it strikes structures beyond the reach of existing water lines. Firefighters must depend on water tank trucks for resupply. Hopefully the response is always enough to protect life and property without the need for refills.
Like street repairs and fresh road paint, extending water and sewer services to unserved areas will cost money, lots of it. The 1 percent special purpose local option sales tax could generate what is needed.
It could, as advocates of the penny tax in this tourism community are fond of pointing out, raise the necessary dollars without thumping a heavy financial strain on the backs of local residents.
Bringing the community into the 21st century — need over want. What a novel idea.