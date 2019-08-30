We should all have certain expectations when attending a meeting being held by a government or government-adjacent body. That includes decorum and protocol as to who gets to speak and when they get to speak.
Whatever substantive information that could have been gleamed from Wednesday’s SPLOST Oversight Committee meeting was lost to many in large part because of the chaos that was allowed to unfold. Between people talking over each other and people not relinquishing when it was time to stop talking, it made a mess out of what should have been an important update on the progress of SPLOST projects.
The SPLOST Oversight Committee has an important job to do. It is tasked with making sure that the SPLOST 2016 projects stay on task and that everything is done above board.
What the committee shouldn’t be doing is trying to change SPLOST projects that were approved by the voters. Yet some committee members seemed bound and determined to retry the 2016 vote instead of oversee the projects on the list.
The biggest bone of contention is the roundabout set to go up on East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard. To settle one debate, the roundabouts were mentioned on the SPLOST project list ahead of the vote in 2016. We know this because The News was at all of the four town halls. From our Oct. 18, 2016, paper: “County commissioners at the meeting were asked to limit roundabouts, as there are three planned for St. Simons Island that will be paid for by SPLOST.”
This shows that the county’s potential use of roundabouts to fix some intersections with roundabouts was known by the public ahead of the vote and that people had the opportunity to express any concerns they had with that issue. Still, the SPLOST passed, indicating that more of the public either favored roundabouts or wasn’t turned off enough by them to not vote for SPLOST.
Some members of the committee also seem to have suggested that there should have been more town halls regarding the roundabouts. We are always in favor of citizens getting to voice their concerns. But as Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said during Wednesday’s meeting, there was a town hall held in August 2017 focused entirely on roundabouts where many people had the chance to voice their opinion. In fact, there was a lot of opposition at the meeting to the roundabout idea.
It is clear that those not in favor of the additional roundabout have had plenty of chances for their voices to be heard between the four town halls held before the SPLOST vote, and the town hall focused specifically on roundabouts.
It is important to note that the roundabouts weren’t mentioned on the ballot item but have been on the SPLOST project list. The county is legally bound to ballot items, but not the SPLOST project list.
The SPLOST project list is, though, what the county pushed as its goal for the SPLOST 2016, and that list does include roundabouts. The fact remains that the SPLOST 2016 was approved by a majority of voters with the perception that more roundabouts would be part of the plan to fix those intersections. The county is sticking to what it pledged to do with the money.
It is time for the rogue elements of the SPLOST Oversight Committee to stop living in the past and focus on the task at hand — making sure SPLOST projects get done in a reasonable and timely manner.
You represent all of Glynn County’s citizens, and that includes the majority that voted in favor of SPLOST and by doing so, gave their approval to more roundabouts. Don’t forget that.