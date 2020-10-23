Stop us if you have heard this one before. A project is approved by a governmental body at what seems to be a reasonable price. After a few years, the price balloons past the money that was saved for the project, leaving officials with a hard choice — pay more money to finish the project or scrap it all together.
No, we’re not talking about the much-maligned plan for a conference center on the Oglethorpe block in downtown Brunswick. We are talking about the proposal to install a splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
While it hasn’t been stuck in limbo as long as the conference center project, the splash pad has become another financial albatross hanging around the neck of the city. What was initially expected to cost somewhere around $100,000 has spiraled out of control. City Commissioner Felicia Harris summed up the three-year adventure the splash pad has become during Wednesday’s meeting.
“By no means do I ever recall the totality of this would be over $1 million,” Harris said. “It was nowhere near the price tag it is now.”
Seeing the cost climb as high as it has, the city voted to table a request to fund the project at Wednesday’s meeting. The vote was unanimous as the entire commission made the prudent move to not chase an expanding expense in the midst of the uncertain economic climate brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the commission made the right move, it could have made this move sooner as there are other legitimate concerns about whether Mary Ross Park was the right place for a splash pad.
The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau both opposed the construction. Chamber President and CEO Ralph Staffins and CVB President Scott McQuade both spoke out against the plan in the public comment period of Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
The problem is the splash pad’s size, which would take up so much room that it would be hard for the park to host events that draw thousands to the park each year such as the Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee and CoastFest. This isn’t the first time this complaint was raised as the organizers for both events have said in the past that they would have to move their events to different venues if the city went forward with the splash pad.
There is a lesson to be learned from the splash pad chronicles. Sometimes a deal that seems too good to be true is too good to be true. More scrutiny is needed earlier in the process so that the city doesn’t waste money chasing projects that don’t fit our needs and won’t reach the finish line.