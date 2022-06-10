Last week at the Brunswick Exchange Club meeting, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste spoke about the biggest law enforcement issues in the county. While some may have thought the recent rise in gun violence would top that list, the chief pointed to another issue.
“The biggest problem we have are these Formula 1 race drivers who are out on our roadways,” Battiste told the group. “They speed excessively, they blow through school zones, they run stop signs. Folks get on the (F.J. Torras) Causeway, and they just heat that (road) up.”
If speeding is such a big issue, it would make sense that the county would ratchet up enforcement. There’s just one problem — some of the equipment used to detect those who exceed the speed limit may not be certified.
The certification of the radar and LIDAR devices used to detect a vehicle’s speed are now undergoing an internal review. Some tickets that were issued from March 31 to June 2 could be thrown out. Glynn County solicitor general Maria Lugue told The News that the lack of certification could lead to more than 250 tickets being dismissed.
The problem goes beyond just speeding tickets. If a person was pulled over for speeding and then police discovered another crime, such as driving on a suspended license, those additional charges will also be dropped.
“It’s the fruit of a poisonous tree,” Lugue told The News. “If they are stopped invalidly, anything subsequent is not valid.”
Having certification potentially lapse for some of its speed detection devices is a black eye for the department. Having so many speeders get off on a technicality is a bad look for a department that is working to build back trust with the community after the GBNET scandal.
Certification exists to make sure the devices being used are giving officers accurate information. It is hard to fathom how such a crucial part of enforcing the law was neglected. It is incumbent on the county to be open and honest about what happened, how it will be fixed and how such a mistake can be prevented in the future.
Speeding is a dangerous offense that could lead to devastating consequences such as a deadly crash. A ticket and a stiff fine can go a long way to making people think twice about exceeding the speed limit.
Enforcing those limits is crucial, but only if the equipment being used is accurate and will hold up in court. Hopefully this hiccup is just a temporary problem that won’t have any lasting effects.