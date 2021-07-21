To say our society moves faster than it did 50 years ago would be an understatement. The truth is our lives move faster than they did even 10 or 15 years ago.
Technology has gotten to the point that we can share a variety of things instantaneously. It has made us more impatient as even a minuscule wait in line can make people angry. This mindset also bleeds into the way some people get from one place to another.
Some drivers treat speed limit signs as mere suggestions, assuming they actually see the sign in the first place. It is possible some drivers fly right by the posted speed limit without even bothering to read what it says.
If you are one of these drivers, you might want to learn to back off the gas pedal this week.
The Glynn County Police Department is joining in a multi-state effort to curb excessive speeders called Operation Southern Shield. The effort began Monday and runs through Sunday in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.
If you are caught speeding this week, don’t expect a warning. Glynn County Police Sgt. Matthew Dixon, commander of the department’s traffic enforcement division, made it clear to The News that officers will be writing tickets and not giving out warnings. Expect to see plenty of county patrol officers with their speed radars on looking for violators on local roads.
If you are wondering why such an initiative is needed, just look at the statistics from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety when it comes to fatal wrecks in the state this year. There have been more than 800 fatalities on Georgia roadways through June. It is the most fatalities to occur in that time frame since 2007. Dixon said that “a high rate of speed” was involved in many of these fatal crashes.
For Glynn County, Dixon said that fatalities are down from seven between January and July 1 of 2020 and three during that same time frame this year. The number of crashes during that span, however, has increased from 696 to 907.
With that many more crashes, we are lucky to have not had more fatalities.
We all understand the need to get to where we are going as quickly as possible, but it is not worth risking your own life or the lives of others by speeding to play catchup on the road. It is better to arrive somewhere late and alive than not to reach your destination at all.
Keep an eye on your speed limit gauge if you are hitting the F.J. Torras Causeway or any of the other heavily traveled roads in the Isles. If you’re not, don’t be surprised to see some flashing blue lights in your rearview mirror.