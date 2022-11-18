It was a surprise when Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, stepped down as Georgia’s Speaker of the House two weeks ago. Ralston had served as speaker since 2010, becoming one of the most influential elected leaders in the state.
Ralston was stepping down from his post due to health reasons, but the news came down Wednesday that the speaker had died. He was 68 years old.
The state of Georgia was going to miss Ralston’s leadership when he announced his resignation, but his death so soon after the announcement is an unexpected punch to the gut for a lot of people.
Ralston was one of the powerful politicians in the state, and he wielded that power to do what he thought was best for Georgia. He retained that power because more often than not, he was right.
The speaker was no stranger to the Golden Isles either. Ralston usually came by the area at least once a year. Whenever he did, he always made a point to stop by The News to answer our questions. He never shied away from controversial topics and gave thoughtful answers on what his goals were for the next legislative session.
Ralston was a man respected on both sides of the political aisle. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said Ralston led with “fairness and honesty, looked for common ground and always put his commitment to Georgia first. Speaker Ralston will be missed dearly — by those who agreed with him and by those who often didn’t.”
Two of the last big initiatives Ralston helped steer through the House were connected to the Golden Isles. One was reforming the state’s citizens’ arrest law in the wake of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the law “wouldn’t have happened without the speaker’s steadfast leadership.”
Another issue close to the speaker was fixing Georgia’s failing mental health care system. The state is ranked dead last when it comes to access to mental health care services.
That abysmal state of Georgia’s mental health services was an issue also close to the heart of our local representative, Don Hogan. Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and Ralston worked together to address the issues for years and were able to persuade the rest of the General Assembly to pass meaningful legislation that will address this problem.
We are grateful that Georgia had such a talented leader to guide it through these last 12 years. We send our condolences and prayers to Ralston’s family and friends as they mourn their loss.