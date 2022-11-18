It was a surprise when Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, stepped down as Georgia’s Speaker of the House two weeks ago. Ralston had served as speaker since 2010, becoming one of the most influential elected leaders in the state.

Ralston was stepping down from his post due to health reasons, but the news came down Wednesday that the speaker had died. He was 68 years old.

