Either the people are the government or they are not. In the United States, as every student of basic civics well knows, the people are.
It’s the people who elect the men and women who oversee the day-to-day affairs of government, including the proper functioning of tax-provided services. These elected individuals are not asked to give up their time freely. There is always a reasonable amount of compensation provided each for the hours spent minding and doing “the people’s” business.
We only mention this because there seems to be some confusion on this in the county just southeast of Glynn County. That much is obvious from the refusal of Camden County officials to turn over the books, so to speak, on the now defunct push to develop a spaceport.
The people want to see the figures for themselves. They want to know exactly what was spent and on what. The Camden County Commission reportedly spent upwards of $12 million chasing the elusive dream of being home to a spaceport.
What’s even more disturbing is that the individual asking for the financial records is one of their own, newly elected Camden Commissioner Jim Goodman. He can’t seem to get a motion off the ground to release records that belong to the people.
One Hundred Miles, an environmental organization, is seeking information on the results of a study on the frequency of rocket crashes. Not getting it, the county has decided.
In refusing these requests, Camden County officials are telling residents that it is none of their business what they did with their tax dollars.
Commissioners might be in their rights if the money consumed in their quest for a spaceport came out of their own pockets. But it didn’t. They used public funds, which makes it every bit the people’s business.
Of course, those requesting data can sue the county and at least one is, but they should not have to resort to the courts to enforce the people’s right to look over the shoulder of their government.
The refusal of Camden County to comply with the state’s Sunshine Laws ought to incense Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, and Rep. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, the lawmakers who represent the people of Camden County in the Georgia Legislature. Sen. Hodges and Rep. Sainz should urge the State Attorney General’s Office to enforce Georgia’s Open Records Act, and they should do it today.
Stop denying people what is theirs. Release the records.