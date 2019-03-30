Seeing the words “Stay Gold Ponyboy” when it is on a tall marquee definitely grabs one’s attention. The phrase, the climactic quote from 1983’s “The Outsiders,” can be seen on the former Dairy Queen building at 501 Mallery St., on St. Simons Island.
As it turns out, this is what happens when you give the owners of Southern Soul Barbeque a sign. Southern Soul co-owners Griffin Bufkin and Harrison Sapp picked up the lease on the building, and they plan to bring a familiar feel to the spot.
Before it was a Dairy Queen, that spot on Mallery Street was a Tastee Freez. Bufkin and Sapp plan to bring “a small-town classic burger joint” to the location called Frosty’s Griddle and Shake. Other fare like shrimp baskets, fried chicken and corn dogs could also be on the menu that is being put together by Southern Soul chef John Helfrich.
“Cheeseburgers, chili dogs, onion rings, soft-serve ice cream and shakes,” Bufkin said. “Basically, we’re taking it back to the Tastee Freez.”
The new burger joint will be a great fit for the island. With all the tourists traffic and residents that love going down to the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, having a neighborhood burger spot that offers good hot food and tasty cold treats is a perfect combination, especially on a hot summer day.
It comes as no surprise that Bufkin and Sapp were the driving force behind the new restaurant. Southern Soul’s success has helped put the Golden Isles on the map. The barbecue spot is always popping up on lists of the best barbecue restaurants in the nation. They are a shining example of local boys done good.
You can also see their dedication to the Isles with their new project. The restaurant’s name is in honor of their beloved former landlord at Southern Soul, Forrest “Frosty” Barefoot. They also want to be part of the neighborhood. Bufkin said he wants to host birthday parties, sponsor a team at nearby Mallery Park and have ice creams after the games. They also want to stay open late.
“We’re going to have fun with it,” he said.
Like their previous ventures, we have no doubt that Frosty’s will be a success too. We appreciate that Bufkin and Sapp want to open a place that is welcoming to all, serve good food and inspire a sense of community.
We also can’t wait to see what they come up with next for the marquee.