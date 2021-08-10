Glynn County motorists will notice something different about today. They’ll notice thousands of children, from elementary school age to high school age, standing on street corners waiting for one of the fleet of yellow buses moving along the highways to shuttle them to school.
Be careful out there. The Golden Isles has a good record when it comes to watching out for the safety of children. Let’s keep this record going.
Parents, remind your young drivers of the potential perils of speeding through subdivisions, especially during morning pickup and afternoon return times. Many of the children who will be getting onto and off school buses tend to forget the recital of precautions by mom and dad about walking home from school or after stepping off the bus. Keep an eye out for them.
Residents who live in areas where traffic is slower than usual in the mornings on school days should consider a time management plan. Leave earlier or later, whichever will result in arriving at work at the appropriate hour. Please do not attempt to make up for tardiness with velocity. It can get people seriously injured or, worse, killed.
Obey state laws regarding school buses and always be prepared to stop. Flashing lights on school buses and the sudden appearance of a sign directing all traffic in all directions to stop means just that: stop. An attempt to pass or proceed could have costly consequences.
Parents might also remind sons and daughters about this prudent advice: see or hear something, say something. Telling a teacher, school resource officer or a principal about something that does not belong on campus or a display of dangerous or vicious behavior is the right thing to do. It’s protecting oneself and everyone else from a potential problem.
There were two stabbing incidents last school year at Brunswick High. Students watching over the safety of classmates will help minimize a repeat of campus violence.
Last but not least, follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and tell your child to wear a mask while on the bus and in school. Pfizer vaccination against COVID-19 is available to children 12 years of age and up.